It probably says a lot about me, my mom, and our relationship that we are all geared up to head to Appleton on May 9 to spend Mother's Day with the Timber Rattlers. I've said before that I'd always rather be outside than indoors and the 10-day forecast right now show's upper 60's heading to next Sunday, so unless rain shows up, I can't think of a better way to spend a day than watching some Brewers prospects with Judy Buzzkill (my mom). The T-Rats will wear special pink breast cancer awareness jerseys that will be auctioned off during the day and are also offering a pre-game brunch. Ok, I know this makes me nerdy - but seriously, if we stayed in Milwaukee we'd go out to eat and maybe swing by Grandma's. This way we get to spend the whole day together.