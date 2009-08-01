Not a move ANYONE expected...

It’s cool when we trade for a guy that we unceremoniously dumped before last season.

Dodgers trade RHP Vargas to Brewers

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have reacquired reliever Claudio Vargas from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers got minor league catcher Vinny Rottino in the trade Friday between playoff contenders.

The 31-year-old Vargas was 0-0 with a 1.64 ERA in eight games for the NL West-leading Dodgers. The right-hander was on the disabled list for nearly three months because of elbow tendinitis, and was activated July 3.

Vargas won 11 games for Milwaukee in 2007 and was released before the start of the 2008 season.