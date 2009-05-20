New Look Brewers

The loss of Rickie Weeks as well as the loss of the off day has left the Brewers scrambling to cover the second base spot.

Hernan Iribarren was called up from AAA Nashville and SS Alcides Escobar will be getting some starts with Nashville at second so that we have a backup to our backup in case of emergency.

Today's lineup looks like this

RF Hart

3B Hall

LF Braun

1B Fielder

CF Cameron

SS Hardy

C Rivera

2B McGehee

P Bush

Corey Hart got into the spirit of things by shaving his head (a small cheer for the death of the Elvis/Abe Lincoln mullet) and sporting high pants/socks today.