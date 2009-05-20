New Look Brewers

The loss of Rickie Weeks as well as the loss of the off day has left the Brewers scrambling to cover the second base spot.
Hernan Iribarren was called up from AAA Nashville and SS Alcides Escobar will be getting some starts with Nashville at second so that we have a backup to our backup in case of emergency.
Today's lineup looks like this
RF Hart
3B Hall
LF Braun
1B Fielder
CF Cameron
SS Hardy
C Rivera
2B McGehee
P Bush
Corey Hart got into the spirit of things by shaving his head (a small cheer for the death of the Elvis/Abe Lincoln mullet) and sporting high pants/socks today.