It's on the Brewers website. Ken Macha will be the new manager.

Macha was the obvious choice from the get-go. He was all but in the jersey 5 years ago when he was offered a promotion to manager in the A's system. He stayed in Oakland and Ned Yost took the job in Milwaukee.

As soon as the Brewers' job was opened beyond Dale Sveum, it was clear that Ken Macha was the number one guy on Doug Melvin's list. Macha's appointment might have been one of the worst kept secrets of the past few weeks.

Official Site Story

OS Story on Player reactions

Video of the news conference

Associated Press story

USA Today story