Also, here's a couple of cell phone pics of the band playing while standing on the tables and having dollar bills put in their socks!

We always get the rollbraten sandwich, which is spit-roasted pork that's sliced and served with a big pile of fried onions on a roll - it's divine and you wouldn't think it could get better, but you'd be wrong. This year, you can get it served on a pretzel roll, and it was DEEEElicious!