×
I haven't been covering the Pack much here because all my Packer mojo has been going into columns for RealGM.
I haven't been covering the Pack much here because all my Packer mojo has been going into columns for RealGM.
This is the RealGM Packers team page and if you bookmark that and go back 2x a week you'll find a column on Monday or Tuesday recapping some portion of the previous weekend's game and Thursday or so you'll find a preview of the upcoming weekend's game.
So far, so good - I'm pretty proud of the stuff I've written. Go check it out.
Here's the columns so far:
O-Line Dilemmas could define season
Falcons game preview
Giving Rodgers better tools
Packers Miss Opportunity To Improve With Gonzalez
Tampa game preview