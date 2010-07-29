Packers first-round pick still unsigned

Brian Bulaga, Packers first-round pick and only remaining unsigned draftee, is expected to be signed before camp officially starts on Friday. The players are expected to be at team facilities on Friday for physicals and conditioning tests, so the team is running out of time to get through negotiations. Bulaga tweeted that he was on his way to Green Bay yesterday, but gave no indication as to the status of his negotiations. Last year's first rounder, BJ Rajii, missed the first two weeks of camp because he was unsigned.