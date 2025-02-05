Potawatomi Knows How to Throw a Super Bowl Party

× Expand Photo Via Potawatomi Hotel & Casino - Facebook Potawatomi Sportsbook

You could watch the Super Bowl LIX at home or in any sports bar, but odds are you couldn’t have a better time anywhere than Potawatomi Casino Hotel. Multiple venues within the Casino are ready to give you the best seats in town on game day. The big screens give everyone an unobstructed view.

Potawatomi Sportsbook: The Elite Experience

$50 per person covers food and drink minimum. Drink specials include $20 buckets of beer (five domestic bottles) and $10 off 100 oz. beer tubes. The Kitchen at the Sportsbook caters to fans with a quality, diverse menu. The food is superb.

Book your table at paysbig.com/casino/sportsbook

Tailgate Party in the Annex at the Sportsbook: The Pro Experience

$40 per person includes three drink tickets and an all you can eat buffet with something for every taste—brats, chicken wings, sliders, walking tacos, charcuterie, deviled eggs, chips and marvelous deserts.

ESPN Milwaukee Radio will broadcast live from the Tailgate Party from 12-3 p.m. with Jen Lada and Ben Brust on hand.

Rock & Brews Restaurant, ElevenHundred Bar & Lounge, Small Bar: The Casual Experience

The drink special for these venues includes $20 buckets of beer. Rock & Brews can seat over 200 people. No one needs to crank their necks to catch on the 20 high-definition TVs. ElevenHundred Bar & Lounge offers a robust cocktail, wine and beer menu in the Casino’s second level. Small Bar in the Potawatomi Marketplace has a wide selection of craft cocktails, draft beer and fast casual service.

And yes, Potawatomi Sportsbook will take your bets on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.