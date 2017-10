×

Damn it's fun to be a fan this week!

Also, a poster over at Brewerfan.net had this to say:

Bold prediction: we will look back on this the same way we look back on Ned Yost's home run against Boston in 1982.

Except, you know, Prince doesn't suck at baseball and we won't hate him for being a crappy manager 26 years from now.

Hilarious!!

Go watch the walk-off greatness here. Video tab on the right.

Stupid Cubs didn't do their job, but it can't dampen my spirits. Still one game back!!!