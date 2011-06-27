QB Wilson coming to Wisconsin

Though he scheduled a press conference for this afternoon on ESPN to announce his decision, word has leaked that former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson will be coming in to Madison and will compete for the starting quarterback job at Wisconsin. Wilson has been an interesting off-season story. He was told by NC State that his services would no longer be needed. Because it was the team that ended the connection, not the player, he will not need to fulfill transfer rules and sit out a year. He also plays baseball and was drafted by the Colorado Rockies. He's spent his summer playing for a minor league baseball team in Asheville, NC. During his three seasons as a member of the NC State Wolfpack, Wilson Wilson earned All-ACC honors each year and threw for 8,545 yards and 76 touchdowns (against just 26 interceptions).