Ray Durham a Brewer

×

Someone asked me on the UniWatch boards a few minutes ago if he was a Brewer yet and I had this to say... (the board's in EST)



#77 by Nicole on 07.20.08 7:00 pm | Quote



Not yet. Rumor is that it’s close, but the Brewers GM was mum before today’s game.



I’m thinking he’s getting on our team plane after today’s game, though.



Bill Schroeder and Brian Anderson just said "Guess we'll have another guy on the plane ride home." They said they found out via text message from the Brewers front office. Love it.



Call me Kreskin!

