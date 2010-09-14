Report: Ryan Grant Done for Season

Jay Glazer, Fox's man for injury information, is reporting via Twitter that Ryan Grant sustained severe ankle and leg injuries and will miss the rest of the season.

So far he's the only one with the story, but stay tuned to see if more reports surface.

Edit: The Journal-Sentinel now has the report and confirms that Grant will be put on injured reserve.

DE Justin Harrell is also being placed on IR

To take over for the two, the J-S is reporting that the Packers haev signed a RB from the Falcons' practice squad - Dimitri Nance - and DE Jarius Wynn, a Packers 6th round pick in 2009.

The Green Bay Packers have announced that they have signed RB Dimitri Nance and DE Jarius Wynn and placed RB Ryan Grant and DE Justin Harrell on injured reserve.

Nance is a rookie out of Arizona State where he was an honorable mention All-Pac 10 player.

Wynn was released at the roster cutdown on September 4. He played in 11 games as a rookie last season.