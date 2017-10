The US Women's National Team played a World Cup game today near Heidelberg, Germany. That also happens to be pretty near Rammstein US military base. And it's 4th of July weekend.

So after their first goal, the 11 starters stood shoulder-to-shoulder in a line and saluted. It was a nice moment.

However, the ESPN photographer apparently missed the picture and ran this one instead.

Did I mention the games are being played in Germany? Doh