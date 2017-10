Newest rumors have both Chris Duffy and Hernan Iribarren will be sent back down to Nashville before the Interleague series with the Twins. Gerut will be put on the roster and the other spot is for RJ Swindle and his slow curve ball of doom.

The Twins have three left-hand batting starters, so it's not the stupidest idea I've heard, but if you'd told me a week ago we'd be doing this much roster switching, I'd have thought you were nuts...