September Madness

As the bank crisis spreads and George W. Bush continues to push for a bailout it seems fitting that we in the sports world could turn this into a bracket. At this point it looks as though Bush and the Republicans are a lot more like the USC basketball team of last year's tournament than the Trojan football team any year.

I'm not trying to blame this on the right. Charles Rangle and his comrades also have a lot of culpability in this mess by passing legislation that allows anybody who can make and "X" to get a home loan.