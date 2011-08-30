SI says Marquette due for change in luck

Andy Glockner over at SI.com points out that Marquette had a tough run last season and often had to look for ways to win a game in the closing minutes. He says they shouldn't have to do that this year.

He points out the emergence of Darius Johnson-Odom, Jae Crowder, Junior Cadougan, Chris Otule and Vander Blue and says that instead of being on the bubble, Marquette should find themselves comfortably ensconsed in the top 20.

After losing Jimmy Butler, it may have seemed like Marquette was poised for another tough run through the Big East, but if the younger players step up like we expect, it could be a pretty nice time to be a Golden Eagle fan.

Maybe the run of Wisconsin sports luck will trickle down to Marquette by the time March rolls around.