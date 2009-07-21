Stupid Pirates

Awesome - the Brewers are losing 7-2 to the Pittsburgh team that we've beaten 17 times in a row and we drill Carstens, who drilled Braun earlier in the year, and the benches and bullpens clear and crazy Jason Kendall looks like he's going to kill a biatch.

New guy Felipe Lopez on base five times with four solid base hits. I like him more than Rickie already. Of course, the two outs on the bases weren't my favorite...

It's nice that all it took from Braun to break out of his slump is a good old-fashioned bench clearer.

Maybe it will be like last season when the Prince/Parra showdown sparked the team....

We can only hope.