Sue Black Owns the Milwaukee Wave Now

If there was any doubt about Sue Black's commitment to the Milwaukee Wave, this should take care of it: It was announced at a press conference this morning that the former Milwaukee County Parks director, who became the team's CEO and president this February, has purchased the team from owner Jim Lindenberg. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“It was very easy to complete the transaction with President/CEO Sue Black and the United Soccer League," Lindenberg said in a statement. "I can’t think of anyone better to continue to lead this very proud and successful franchise. Sue has many connections in Wisconsin, is a very hard worker, and has a very successful track record. The future of the Milwaukee Wave looks promising.”

The team's longtime coach Keith Tozer commended Black in the same press release, saying that "in the short period of time working with Sue as president/CEO it became very clear and obvious of her remarkable talents as a very smart business woman."