I'm in the middle of writing the post-game thread for Brew Crew Ball, so I'm not going to take the time to embed this, but you MUST click here and hear a song about Ryan Braun called "Going, Going, Braun."

If you've been to Miller Park lately, you've heard this song, which was apparently made just for Prince

And while I've thought that's a little hokey, the Braun song is absolutely atrocious.