Tom Crean to Indiana?

I first saw this report on SI.com and assumed it was an April Fool's story, but there's similar stories on jsonline.com and espn.com

According to various reports, Marquette Golden Eagles coach Tom Crean is leaving Marquette University for Indiana University.

The Indiana Daily Student, Indiana's student newspaper, received confirmation from Phillip Eskew, a member of Indiana's Board of Trustees, confirming Crean's hiring. ESPN.com, meanwhile, reported a source at Indiana is on the verge of hiring Crean.