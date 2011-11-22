UW Cross Country wins another National Championship

The UW Men's Cross Country team claimed their 5th National Championship this week, beating two-time defending National Champion Oklahoma State by an amazing 42 points.

In cross country, you want the lowest score, and boy did the Badgers post it. The Top Five scores were the Badgers 97, Ok State's 139, Colorado's 144, BYU's 203 and Stanford's 207. That's right. The Badgers scored more than 100 points less than the fourth-place team.

They dominated.

The Badgers had five men place in the Top 50 runners:

Just a minute and four seconds separated Ahmed and Darling, but that minute meant 41 places. That's how close the race was.

Everyone on that list but Darling was named to the All-American team. It was Ahmed's third, Krause's first and Collins' second All-American honor.

The men took third in the nation last year.

They've been perpetually atop the Big Ten and they last won the National Championship in 2005.

Congrats, guys!