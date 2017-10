Ryan Braun leads all NL outfielders, though only by a narrow margin, and looks to become the first Brewer to be elected to three consecutive All-Star Games.

But Atlanta's Jason Heyward and Dodger Andre Ethier are close on his heels.

Go here:

http://milwaukee.brewers.mlb.com/mil/fan_forum/allstar_offers.jsp

to cast your vote for the Brewers. Prince Fielder is third among NL first basemen and Casey McGehee is fourth among third basemen.

Make sure Milwaukee's represented!