Weekend Brewers tweets

Impressive 98 pitch 1 hit complete game from Carpenter. Never thought Id say it, but thank god for Jody Gerut! Woo Hoo! 8th inning - first time all game we didnt strikeout!

Poor Mike Rivera - there are just 3 regular starters in todays lineup and "his" pitcher is on the mound and he still cant get a start!





Didnt realize Corey Patterson was called up until he was just announced as a PH!



Matt Cain out for the 8th with 107 pitches.



Damn! Todays attemdance is just 30,254. Ouch.



We all lose, Casey McGehee gets hurt.



2 on 0 outs 7th inning. Jody Geruts up. I say $5 he Ks, bf says GIDP.



Holy 3 super high inside pitches in a row from YoGa to Cain. What was that about?



1 hit per team - each an infield excuse me in the same spot on the 3rd base line by the no. 5 guy in the lineup



Sad times 3pm start. Natiomally televised. Holiday weekend. Feels like no one is here. Weve seen bigger crowds on a Tuesday!



20 mins to game time and we drove into the MP lots with no waiting. Odd.