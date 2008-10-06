The Saturday Brewers game was likely the most fun/best time I've ever had at a sporting event.

Jim Powell said yesterday that after the game in the clubhouse, the Phillies Ryan Howard was overheard saying that after Dave Bush struck out the final 2 in the first inning, he's never heard a stadium louder. That's awesome.

Also, we're the first NL Central postseason win since game 5 of the 2006 World Series. Way to go Brewers. Someone's gotta save face. Because....

The Cubs have lost 9 straight postseason games dating back to the NLCS of 2003.

Aramis Ramirez is 3-for-32 in the Cubs' last nine postseason losses.

Alfonso Soriano was 1-for-14 this NLDS.

The league's top scoring team in the regular season managed one run Saturday, and Soriano, Ramirez and Geovany Soto went a combined 1-for-12.

After the Badger's loss to Ohio State, the Packer's loss to the Falcons and ultimately the Brewers loss in game 4, I'll take whatever happiness I can find in the knowledge that we have more post-season wins than the Cubs since mid-October, 2003.

I have lots of pictures and lots to share, but I was awake at 7 Saturday morning and didn't go to bed til 2 am. I woke up at 7 and went to bed at midnight last night and was up before 7 again today. I'm knackered, so updates tomorrow.