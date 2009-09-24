On Wisconsin, B**ches!

From UWAlumni.com via Deadspin,

About this show of Badger spirit:

"I attended the Navy vs. Louisiana game this past weekend. I am at the Defense Information School at Fort George G. Meade, Md., completing a qualification course with 59 other colleagues who work in similar positions throughout the Department of Defense.

"One of my colleagues works at the U.S. Naval Academy and suggested we put together a trip to the Navy vs. Louisiana game last weekend. I believe there were about 30 or so who decided to go. As is the Wisconsin tradition, we also tailgated before, during and after the game. As is also UW tradition, I represented the Badgers by wearing a Badger hooded sweatshirt to the Navy game. Someone once said, no matter where you go, you'll find a fellow Badger. Sure enough, no less than a dozen Wisconsin alums stopped by our tailgate.

"As we entered the game and took our seats, I noticed the Midshipmen directly across from our seats. Then it dawned on me... I would stand out in that crowd. I told my friend to watch gate seven directly behind the Midshipmen. I went around the stadium and made my way down to the center of the Midshipmen seating section and wave to my partners in crime across the stadium. Before you knew it, several pictures had been taken. I was then informed I needed to leave the Midshipmen seating section. However, Badger Spirit had already been captured."

Army Capt. Leslie Waddle, 10th Press Camp Headquarters, Fort Bragg, N.C., took the photo.