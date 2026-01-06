Packers Prepare for Playoffs

× Expand Photo via Green Bay Packers - Facebook Packers play Chicago Bears - Dec. 20, 2025

For a brief, scary moment in the third quarter of the Packers’ meaningless 16-3 loss to the Vikings, it appeared that slot corner Javon Bullard suffered a serious leg injury, despite being one of the only starters to see major minutes in the game. It would have continued a trend of absolutely terrible luck for the Packers, who dropped four straight games to end the regular season primarily because they just cannot stay healthy. Fortunately, Bullard’s injury appears to be minor, and so the team escaped with no further significant injuries secure in the knowledge they would be the NFC’s seventh and final playoff team.

Their opponent this Saturday night will be a familiar one: The Chicago Bears. When the two teams last faced off, the Bears needed an improbable onside kick recovery to force overtime, where they managed a walk-off win after Malik Willis and Green Bay turned the ball over on downs at the Chicago 36-yard line.

The Packers lost Jordan Love to a concussion midway through the game, and starting running back Josh Jacobs was clearly slowed by several lower body injuries. While the Packers will be without stars Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft for the duration of the season, given that they created a de facto bye this past weekend, they should be relatively healthy heading into Chicago. Then again, the Bears will also be healthier than they’ve been in a while, as in their last meeting they were missing star rookie receiver Luther Burden, and deep threat Rome Odunze. Corner CJ Gardner-Johnson sustained a serious concussion in the Bears’ final game loss to the Lions, and he should be held out against the Packers.

The Best Corner?

While the outcome of the Vikings game didn’t matter, it also wasn’t entirely useless. Green Bay managed to acquire Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs via waivers before the game, and he received the team’s highest Pro Football Focus grade for his efforts on Sunday. Diggs is a boom-or-bust corner who likes to gamble, but there’s a good chance that he is now the best corner on the team given the recent struggles of Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine. The Packers also picked up a potentially useful run-stuffer in defensive tackle Jonathan Ford, who was originally drafted by the Packers, but spent most of his career with the Bears. Ford is a big body who doesn’t offer much in terms of pass rush, but for a team that needed some help against the run, he should be useful.

Edge rusher Rashan Gary has been an enormous liability the second half of the season, and his lack of athletic ability was exploited by the Bears on every Caleb Williams scramble over the last two games against Chicago. The Packers would be well served to send Gary to the bench in favor of rookie Barryn Sorrell, who recorded eight tackles and a sack against Minnesota. Sorrell isn’t likely to become a star at the position, but he’s a far better athlete than the current version of Gary and showed an impressive motor in a game where motivation was hard to come by. Rookie linebacker Collin Oliver also flashed a few times, while recording two quarterback hits. Oliver is slightly undersized, but he’s incredibly fast and could be a useful spy against the elusive Williams. Safety Kitan Oladapo also may have earned some additional snaps with an impressive performance.

The most important development for the Packers may have come on the offensive line, where Jordan Morgan and Anthony Belton held up well against Minnesota’s ferocious blitz scheme. Third string quarterback Clayton Tune was still sacked four times, but the vast majority of those sacks were on Tune for his slow decision-making, and even slower delivery. Offensive line has been a work in progress all season, but Morgan should be starting at tackle, and if Zach Tom is healthy enough to resume his right tackle spot on Saturday, Morgan should push Rasheed Walker from the lineup.

The Bears have steadily improved on offense as the season has progressed, but their defense is still terrible, and entirely reliant on turnovers to avoid embarrassment. A healthy Packer offense should be able to put up points, as they did in their 28-2 win in week 14. If the new-look defense can play at an average level, they have a great shot to post another win over their long-time rivals and advance to face the Seahawks the following week.