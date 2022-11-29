Eagles run Packers out of Playoff Contention

× Expand Photo by Evan Siegle - packers.com Jordan Love vs. the Eagles - Nov. 27, 2022 Jordan Love vs. the Eagles - Nov. 27, 2022

In the modern NFL, you can generally get by with a poor run defense. In certain instances, a worse-than-average run defense can even work to a team’s advantage, luring the opposing offense into running the ball more than they should. Unfortunately for the Packers, there is a limit to just how bad your run defense can actually be, and they have smashed through that barrier much like Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts repeatedly smashed through their defensive line.

By any advanced football metric, the Packers have either the worst, or second worst run defense in the league. While the Cleveland Browns, frequently referred to as one of the worst run defenses of all time, can boast a higher Expected Points Added/Play (EPA/Play) than Green Bay, the Packers are worse than the Browns according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA statistic. They are not just bad, they are, like the Browns, historically bad. This is a common theme on Joe Barry defenses, and it is unlikely to improve this year.

The Eagles are one of the smartest organizations in football, and they will happily pick on any opposing weakness. The result of this matchup saw Philadelphia rush for 363 yards, the eighth most by a team in the Super Bowl era. Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, the fifth most by a quarterback ever. Of course, the record is held by Colin Kaepernick’s 181 yards against the Packers in the playoffs, and the Packers will face the owner of the regular season record, Justin Fields, in Chicago next weekend.

The issue this season is a combination of personnel and technique. Joe Barry’s defense makes too many compromises in favor of the pass defense. Dean Lowry can sometimes provide a solid pass rush, but he is too small to anchor a defensive line against any kind of solid rushing attack. More importantly, over time it’s become clear that Kenny Clark struggles at nose tackle and would be better served by a move outside. Clark is a fantastic all-around defensive tackle, but he is relatively small for the nose, and the beating he takes against much larger players has taken a toll on him. Barry could mitigate some of this by playing rookie Devonte Wyatt over Lowry more, while moving the 340-pound TJ Slayton to nose. This is precisely why they drafted Wyatt in the first place.

Complicating matters, without linebacker De’Vondre Campbell cleaning up some of these messes, rookie linebacker Quay Walker has regressed every week. He is hesitant when diagnosing his run gaps and serving as the spy on Jalen Hurts this week, he was repeatedly unable to bring down the quarterback in the open field. The pass defense was far from perfect, but given the offensive explosion from AJ Dillon, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, it played well enough to win. There is no excuse, at the NFL level, for a defense to struggle this severely against a rushing attack, especially when they know it’s coming.

Jordan Love’s Improvement

On the positive side, we got to see more of Jordan Love in this game once Aaron Rodgers was knocked out with an oblique injury, and Love provided the finest performance of his career. We’ve seen Love in mop-up duty twice before, against the Vikings and the Jets, and in both instances, he seemed to be working on his mechanics. He was robotic and lacked velocity on his throws. On Sunday, he was playing with more feel, and the arm strength that got him drafted in the first round returned. His sideline throw to Allen Lazard to pick up a crucial first down was delivered on-time, and with effortless power. It was the kind of throw that only a few quarterbacks can make, and Love made it look easy. The big blow though, was a crossing pattern to rookie Christian Watson. It wasn’t the most difficult throw Love would make, but he deserves credit for hitting Watson between the numbers, allowing him to keep his stride. A perfect throw creates a touchdown, and Love made a perfect throw.

While he only had nine attempts, and he did miss an open Lazard (and perhaps an open Watson) in the end zone later, it was a great performance overall. It’s the first time Love has looked like an NFL quarterback, and a reason for optimism going forward. The Packers are somehow still technically alive for a playoff spot should they run the table, but once they are eliminated, they need to get Love on the field. If they can he can build off this performance, they may just have something here.