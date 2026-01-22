For the Packers, 2025 Was About Depth and Injuries

× Expand Jeramy Jennane, Flickr CC

It’s difficult to assess the Packers’ 2025 season without acknowledging the impact of injuries to the team. Jordan Love just finished the first year of his four-year contract extension, meaning this was the first season in which he made real money, and had a real salary cap cost. It’s common for a team paying their quarterback market rates to sacrifice depth, and lack of depth, plus terrible luck, is ultimately what cost this team down the stretch.

The Packers are something of a “stars and scrubs” team at this point, with solid frontline talent, but without much available to weather injuries. Injuries happen to every NFL team and to some extent, every team is just playing the lottery, hoping their key personnel stay healthy. Few teams lost that lottery as badly as Green Bay, who suffered severe injuries to star pass rusher Micah Parsons, star right tackle Zach Tom, and to star tight end Tucker Kraft. Receiver Christian Watson missed seven games, Jayden Reed missed 10 games, and Devonte Wyatt, who ranked third on the team in sacks, missed seven games as well. Starting running back Josh Jacobs only missed two games, but his production was clearly limited by several lower leg injuries. And of course, Jordan Love missed two-plus games, though backup Malik Willis filled in admirably.

Green Bay’s attempts to shore up the team prior to the start of the season mostly fell flat. Free agent guard Aaron Banks struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness, and free agent corner Nate Hobbs missed six games while struggling whenever pressed into action. The draft was also of little help as second round pick Anthony Belton had a poor first showing at guard, while wide receivers Mattew Golden and Savion Williams had trouble carving out roles in a stacked receiver group. Linebackers Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver were unable to unseat an ineffective Rashan Gary at edge rusher.

Had Green Bay remained healthy, anything short of making the Super Bowl would have been a disappointment. With one of Kraft or Watson healthy, along with Parsons, the Packers were a top three team by almost all advanced metrics behind only Seattle and the Las Angeles Rams, however, given the circumstances, they were lucky to make the playoffs after losing their final five games.

The Offense

Offensively, the Packers maintained their dominance through the injuries. Jordan Love finished second to New England’s Drake Maye in Expected Points Added, and while he was just eighth in completion percentage, when adjusting for his average depth of target and difficulty of throws, he finished third in Completion Percentage over Expected. He also made great strides in protecting the ball with just six interceptions on the season, while throwing a pick on just 1.4% of his drop backs, tied for seventh best in football. Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson had outstanding seasons, and while neither cracked the 1000-yard barrier, this is more a testament to the depth in the receiving corps, perhaps the one area where this team can withstand some level of injuries. Watson was especially dynamic, averaging 17.5 yards per reception while catching 63.6% of his targets, an incredible number for a downfield threat.

While the Packer passing game was as efficient as ever, the run game took a huge step back as the offensive line struggled to open holes, and neither Josh Jacobs (4.0 Y/C) nor Emanuel Wilson (4.0 Y/C) were able to push the pile. Matt LaFleur runs the ball in neutral situations more than any other coach in football. This year, it cost them dearly, and if not for Love’s brilliance on third down, the run game would have completely undermined everything. Third down performance is highly volatile from year to year, and if the Packers do not address the run game next year, it will start to impact the passing game.

The Defense

Defensive Coordinator Jeff Hafley has accepted a job as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and so the Packers will have an entirely new defensive scheme next season. This season, Hafley dialed back some of the creative play calling that made the Packers defense successful in 2024 in favor of a more basic alignment relying on Micah Parsons to win battles.

For the most part, Parsons held up his end of the bargain, drawing constant double teams, and recording 12.5 sacks in just thirteen and a half games. Unfortunately, nearly every other player on the defense took a step back. The Packers’ plan was to rely on an elite pass rush to take pressure off of their corners, but Rashan Gary was either hurt or out of shape, and finished the season as one of the league’s worst edge rushers despite his 7.5 sacks. Lukas Van Ness played well in spurts, but he missed eight games with injuries, and when healthy he was often asked to focus on stopping the run.

Edgerrin Cooper had a phenomenal rookie season as a do-everything middle linebacker, but in 2025 he struggled in coverage, and Hafley’s reluctance to send him on blitzes destroyed his sack total. Quay Walker had a solid season playing next to Cooper but will likely be moving on as he’s just not a difference-maker.

In the secondary, Keisean Nixon led the team with 17 passes defended, however his physical, gambling playstyle led to several big plays and penalties for the opposition. Carrington Valentine’s lack of tackling acumen is no longer a secret as opposing offenses routinely called plays to force him to tackle in space. He’s a sticky corner on deep routes, but he’s just not physical enough on short routes, or against larger receivers downfield. Nate Hobbs was a total bust.

Safeties Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams were outstanding in the back, especially considering just how many messes they were forced to clean up. The duo did drop too many interceptions, but they were also in the right place to make those interceptions more often than not.

Special Teams

Finally, special teams remain an afterthought for Green Bay. Daniel Whelan is one of the best punters in football, but everything else was a disaster. Their kickoff coverage units allowed several huge returns, leading directly to their last two losses to Chicago. Kicker Brandon McManus should never have been offered a contract extension based on his career best 2024 season. The Packers almost never pay players based on outlier seasons, and doing so here burned them badly. Keeping younger prospects like Lucas Havrisik, or Harrison Mevis, who was freely available before the Rams signed him, would have been preferable. McManus has always been a bottom-tier kicker, with numbers propped up by the thin air in Denver for most of his career.

Despite every issue, the Packers were one play away from advancing to face Seattle in the NFL playoffs. Their depth issues will require an outstanding performance in the NFL draft, however, they can still be an elite team with some improved health. The team has re-signed Matt LaFleur, and if nothing else, the offense should remain the rock that they can build around.