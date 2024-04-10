Green Bay Packers to Kick off Regular Season with Game in Brazil

× Expand Packers Brazil game banner

The Green Bay Packers are heading out of the country once again! The Packers announced Tuesday that week one’s game would take place in São Paulo, Brazil. It’ll be the second time the Packers play overseas, following the 2022 game in London.

The Packers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena, home to Brazilian soccer team the SC Corinthian, on Friday, Sept. 6. It will be the first-ever regular season NFL game in South America.

“We’re looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We're excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers.”

The Philadelphia Eagles have been designated to host the game so it will be considered a road game for the Packers.

Tickets for the matchup are not available as of Tuesday, but those interested can make a priority access deposit, securing a spot I line to purchase a ticket package before they go on sale to the general public.

Learn more about the matchup at packers.com/news/green-bay-packers-face-philadelphia-eagles-first-nfl-game-brazil-2024. According to the Packers, the rest of the regular season schedule will be released later this spring.