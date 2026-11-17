× Expand Photo via Green Bay Packers - Facebook Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love during the Nov. 15, 2026 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

In the 2024 season, the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl. The Eagles’ offense was unusual as they led the league in rushing attempts by a huge margin (621, 67 more than second place Baltimore), while finishing second in rushing yards with over 3000. Great offenses in the modern NFL almost always feature the passing game and so the Eagles were a bit of a throwback, which captured the attention of the media, and every front office in football. The NFL has always been a copycat league, and while lighter, athletic offensive linemen became the norm in the 2000s, the Eagles zigged while the league zagged and won it all with the heaviest line in football.

The Packers, prior to the last three seasons, routinely featured outstanding offensive line play. They were well above average in finding good players in the middle of the draft, and with a few exceptions, Aaron Rodgers was always well protected. Their success on linemen goes back to the Ted Thompson era, where the Packers were ahead of their time in data-driven decision-making, with several well-established athletic thresholds for most positions that they would not violate. Their focus on athleticism, and on players who could play tackle, but would also excel at guard, produced excellent results right until they decided to stop using it.

If you decide to drastically change your offensive line philosophy, which was based on a model with decades of data and successful returns, you need be absolutely sure that your new model actually works. The Packers decided to try something new and to be more like the Eagles, and run more power looks in the trenches. Upon making that decision, one of their first major signings was former 49er Aaron Banks.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Polar Opposite

Banks is essentially the polar opposite of the standard Packer line prospect, as he ranked in the top 10% of prospects in the NFL Combine era in terms of height and weight, but otherwise posted mediocre athletic testing numbers. By way of contrast, former Packer sixth round guard Jon Runyan was in the 71st percent of all guard prospects in height, and only the 45th percentile in weight, but he was also in the top 10% in the 40-yard dash, the 3-cone, and the vertical jump.

Banks is just a symptom of larger issues. Recent second round pick Anthony Belton was in the 93rd percentile of weight while otherwise posting mediocre athletic numbers. Jordan Morgan has at least developed into an average starter at tackle, but across the board, when literal push comes to shove, they’ve gone with size over athleticism, and it’s left them with one of the worst lines in football.

It’s hard to say whether this is primarily the fault of Matt LaFleur or Brian Gutekunst, but when it comes to linemen specifically, the coaching staff generally has a large say in who is drafted/signed, because not every player can fit into the scheme. Matt LaFleur loves the run game and power football, it’s safe to assume he had a massive influence on this change. That said, it is up to Gutekunst and the front office to ensure the players they select are good prospects, and that clearly hasn’t happened.

Just Blitz

The Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday 30-10 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicates. The Vikings sacked Jordan Love eight times, and almost every pressure was a quick pressure. There is literally nothing Jordan Love could have done, and other than their week one loss to Minnesota, I’ve never seen offensive line tape as ugly as this.

Kaleb Johnson, the ostensible starting running back for the Packers, actually had a decent day carrying 10 times for 42 yards, however the reason he was successful is because the Vikings literally didn’t care. Johnson isn’t fast or talented enough to rip off big gains, and so the Vikings decided they would just blitz six or more every time and live with the consequences of the occasional four-yard run.

Guard Kevin Zeitler missed this game with an injury, and of all the players the team signed to help on the line, he is likely the most important. Zeitler is also almost 37-years old and hasn’t yet managed to play two games in a row. The fact of the matter is that while this version of the Packers can win a few games, and maybe even sneak into the playoffs, they will have this massive Achilles Heel for the rest of the season and likely into next year at least. Any opponent with a formidable front will be capable of completely shutting down the offense.

The Packers have a bye this weekend before facing the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve. The Rams have several issues of their own on offense, but their defensive front is second only to Minnesota in talent, and aggressiveness. It may very well be another long evening for Jordan Love behind a massive, but ineffective offensive line.