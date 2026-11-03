Jordan Love Cooks

× Expand Photo by Keller Nienau - packers.com Jordan Love

I think we now know what the Packers are this season. Green Bay’s offense is going to have to rely on a high-flying vertical attack, because the run game is likely a lost cause. Jordan Love leads the NFL in passing attempts and passing yards in a drastic change from previous seasons, where the run game was front and center. And the Packers will also be able to rely on a very good defense, which could push them into elite territory with the return of Micah Parsons later this month.

Green Bay knocked off the Panthers on Thursday behind a 288-yard, three touchdown performance from Love, who was sensational spreading the ball around to Green Bay’s big three of Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, and Tucker Kraft. Watson hauled in eight of his 10 targets for 113 yards despite a mid-game break where he was rushed to the hospital due to a broken rib. He made a dramatic third quarter return emerging from an ambulance in full pads, though his effectiveness was impacted post-injury.

While the passing game was humming, the running game was still stuck in reverse as Josh Jacobs managed just 39 yards on 21 carries. The Packers as a unit are now averaging 2.9 yards per carry on the season, and that number is bolstered by the inclusion of Matthew Golden and Savion Williams gadget plays. Every standard running play for Green Bay is, on average, a waste of a play, and the return of Jacobs hasn’t helped. Jacobs’ future with the team is also in question as court filings leaked this week revealed previously unknown prior allegations of domestic violence.

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Outstanding Defense

A strong passing attack may be enough, because the defense continues to be outstanding. Six different Packer players recorded a sack of Carolina quarterback Bryce Young. The Packer pass rush was supposed to struggle in the absence of Parsons, as they did last year, but instead it’s been an incredible strength with Lukas Van Ness leading the way with 4.5 sacks on the season. Both Brenton Cox and rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton have some of the highest per-snap pressure rates in the entire NFL, and both were extremely disruptive to the Panther offense in this game.

The breakout star though, was undoubtedly Ty’Ron Hopper. The backup inside linebacker has been pressed into service due to the injuries to starters Zaire Franklin and Edgerrin Cooper, and so far, he’s vastly exceeded expectations. On Thursday he was all over the field, recording a sack, an interception, two QB hits, eight tackles, and most impressively, three passes defended. Hopper doesn’t have the raw athletic ability of Edgerrin Cooper, and few expected such a versatile performance, but his instincts reading the play and his feel for the passing game helped to compensate for some of his deficiencies. While Cooper plays like his hair is on fire, Hopper is a pure technician.

Green Bay did not attempt a field goal on Thursday, but that did not stop kicker Trey Smack from missing a kick as he was just three of four on his PATs. After a strong start, Smack has been one of the league’s worst kickers. It’s not unusual for rookies to struggle, but kickers have outsized importance, and he has already cost them at least one game. Whether his issues are mechanical or mental, they need to coach him back to average at least, or start looking for yet another in-season replacement.

Recovery Time

Because they played on Thursday the Packers have additional time to recover before facing New England on Sunday afternoon. The Packers are still extremely banged up and should benefit greatly from the extra rest before facing the defending AFC champs. The Patriots sit 5-3, second place in the AFC East behind Buffalo, but they’ve been a disappointment after their Super Bowl appearance from a season ago.

Quarterback Drake Maye is suffering a sophomore slump as offseason additions AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs have suffered significant injuries, leaving the Patriot receiving corps undermanned. The defense has taken a step back as well, and very nearly gave the game away against the 1-6 Dolphins last week.

The Packers find themselves in a good spot. If the season ended tomorrow, they would make the playoffs as the seven seed, while playing in what is easily the best division in football. They are catching the Patriots while they are far less than full strength. Green Bay will then have a chance for some revenge against the Vikings at home before heading into their bye, and hopefully getting healthier overall, and with the return of Parsons. Every team has its weaknesses, but the Packers have done a nice job of late leaning into their considerable strengths.