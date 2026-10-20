Packer Defense Stymies Cowboys

× Expand Photo by Keller Nienau - packers.com 9 - WR Christian Watson

CeeDee Lamb is one of the best receivers in football. Since debuting in 2020 as a first-round pick for the Cowboys, he has gained at least 1000 yards in every season of his career, and he remains a major part of the Dallas offense. On Sunday quarterback Dak Prescott targeted Lamb on 18 of his 54 throws. Lamb caught only 9 of those 18 passes for a paltry 70 yards without a touchdown.

Every member of the Green Bay secondary was outstanding, but safety Evan Williams and corner Brandon Cisse were standouts, each recording an interception, and multiple passes defended. The final score doesn’t do the Packer defense justice as corner Carrington Valentine also recorded an interception that was wiped out by a ridiculous roughing the passer call on Lukas Van Ness. The clip of the Van Ness penalty has been making the rounds in the aftermath the game as Van Ness barely touched Prescott, and had the interception stood, it would have ended the competitive portion of the game.

Referee Craig Wrolstad and his crew suffered another embarrassing performance in a season that has seen penalties jump to an all-time high, with officials throwing a flag on nearly a quarter of all plays. In this game each team was flagged 11 times for a combined 214 yards, and several huge plays were undone by questionable calls.

Offensive Side

On the offensive side of the ball, Jordan Love was brilliant despite a fairly pedestrian 276 yards and two touchdowns (one of which was a rushing score) against one interception. Love was a magician on third-and-long and would have had at least two more touchdown passes if not for drops from Matthew Golden and Christian Watson. Golden led the team with 103 yards and a score, but he caught only 6 of 13 throws, and most of those seven incompletions were right on target. Watson chipped in 64 yards on just 3 receptions. While the receivers were inconsistent catching the ball, when they did catch it, they did a lot of damage.

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The major problem for the Packer offense is still the running game, where Marshawn Lloyd, who leads the team with 48 carries, is one of just seven running backs since the merger to have at least 48 carries and average under 2.5 yards per carry. Lloyd finished this game with just 8 yards on 10 carries, and every time he touched the ball on first down it created a second and long. Kaleb Johnson lost two yards on his only carry, while recently elevated Pierre Strong was the shining star of the backs, gaining 29 yards on 11 carries for a 2.6 yards per carry average. Strong was at least useful as a receiver, gaining 35 yards on 5 receptions.

Love also did not help his own cause on first down, as he completed just two of seven passes for nine yards. Love was scattershot on some shorter balls, and the play design seemed to exclusively stick to short, low risk passes, but given that the defense was generally playing up on first downs, those passes were right into their teeth. Overall, the team failed to gain positive yardage on 13 of 27 first down plays.

Worst Pass Defense

The Cowboys have the league’s worst pass defense according to any available metric and so the Packers’ offense was good enough, but they will not face another defense this poor for the remainder of the season. Running back Josh Jacobs is eligible to return to the roster this week after he was removed from the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list due to a misdemeanor battery charge (Jacobs pleaded “no contest”). The league and the Packers have been careful with Jacobs as there is allegedly an ugly video of the incident in existence, however the Packers will probably be tempted to get Jacobs back in the lineup given how historically poor their running game has been to this point.

The Packers have a critical game against the division rival Lions next Sunday, and the Lions (3-2) will be well rested coming off of their bye. Detroit has scored at least 26 points in every game this season, and most recently put 45 on the Arizona Cardinals. According to the advanced statistic Expected Points Added (EPA), they have the third best passing offense in football behind only the 49ers and Bills. The Packers will need to be more consistent on a play-to-play basis to remain competitive in this one.