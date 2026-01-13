Packers Choke Again

× Expand Photo via Green Bay Packers - Facebook Green Bay Packers play Chicago Bears - January 10, 2026

Including the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers suffered eight losses and one tie this year. In four of those losses, and in the tie, they blew two-score leads. Two of those games were against the Chicago Bears, including their playoff loss on Saturday night in which they blew a 21-3 halftime lead, and a 27-16 lead with under six minutes remaining in the game.

In the 2019 season, while wearing a microphone for their game against the Oakland Raiders, Matt LaFleur uttered the now infamous phrase “All gas, no brakes” after the Packers scored their fifth touchdown of the day to go up 42-17. That moment may haunt LaFleur forever, as every subsequent season has seen the Packers lean on the brakes far too often when they establish a lead.

LaFleur’s talent for play design is unquestioned, and it’s one of the reasons they build so many leads in the first place, but little things like special teams, in-game adjustments, and self-scouting continue to undermine the team’s chances to contend for a title. Special teams in particular continue to be a major factor every year despite long time guru Rich Bisaccia’s involvement, as the coverage unit surrendered several huge returns to the Bears, while kicker Brandon McManus missed two field goals and an extra point.

Effort and Details

Special teams is about effort, and details. Kicking field goals and maintaining lane integrity are repeatable acts requiring discipline, and the Packers have issues with discipline in all facets, not just special teams. With three minutes remaining in the game, nursing a 27-24 lead, the Packers committed a delay of game penalty immediately after a timeout. Delay penalties are almost always inexcusable, but after a timeout where you have had several minutes to discuss your play, get lined up, and snap the ball, it’s pure madness. That penalty pushed a third and ten to a third and fifteen, and those five yards may very well have been the difference between Brandon McManus making or missing his field goal attempt on fourth down.

After half time, the Bears made two major adjustments in their game plan. On defense, they correctly concluded that Josh Jacobs was incapable of hurting them, and so they switched from a traditional base defense to a blitz-heavy, pass-focused defense. Once they stopped caring about the run, they generated consistent pressure through the banged-up Packer offensive line.

Matt LaFleur could have adjusted in two ways. The first should have been to bench Jacobs for Chris Brooks. Brooks is a superior blocking and receiving back, and a few throws to him behind the blitzers would have gone a long way towards slowing the pass rush. Brooks is also just better at picking up blitzers than Jacobs or Emanuel Wilson. The second major lack of adjustment I think shows the real problem with LaFleur’s play-calling.

Passing Short

One of the best ways to attack the Bears’ defense is down the field, as they play man-to-man with a single high safety more than just about any other team. Because the Packers were protecting a lead, LaFleur gave up on the deep passing game late, until the Packers fell behind. There are only two passes in the fourth quarter that were not graded as “short” in the box score while the Packers were winning. One was a huge drop by Jayden Reed with 7:29 remaining in the game. The second was a 34-yard completion to Romeo Doubs with 3:27 remaining. Every other pass was short, and right into the teeth of the Bears defense.

In fairness to LaFleur, the offensive line was having difficulty providing Love with time to throw, however the Packers also did little to help the line with additional blockers (like Brooks). This conservatism, and failure to adjust to the Bears’ defensive shifts is why the offense went ice cold, but the lack of adjustments on the defensive side were almost as bad. The Packers’ self-scouting is still non-existent.

Once again Rashan Gary received the majority of snaps at edge rusher, and once again, Caleb Williams repeatedly broke contain to his side and easily outran the winded Gary. More importantly, the Bears emerged from halftime with a plan to mercilessly pick on Carrington Valentine, and it worked wonders. Valentine had a nightmare second half, especially when he found himself matched with tight end Colston Loveland. Loveland recorded 115 of his 137 yards (and a two-point conversion) in the second half as the undersized Packer corners were unable to do anything to slow him down.

The Packers claimed former Cowboy Trevon Diggs off of waivers before their final game against the Vikings, and he played well in that game. Against the Bears, Diggs only received one snap in which he botched a coverage against a tricky three receiver bunch stack. He was benched after his one and only play, but given how poorly Valentine played down the stretch, it was a mistake not to try him over Valentine, specifically on Loveland.

Ben Johnson and the Bears deserve credit for their efforts. They played a smart, clean game, dominated special teams, and outsmarted the Packer coaching staff with their adjustments. The Packers have grown complacent with their lower-level coaching and seeming disdain for work on execution and precision. Matt LaFleur’s play-calling can take you far, and in this game, it built them an enormous lead. If they are going to improve in finishing games next season, they need to drastically change how they work on details and execution from Monday through Saturday.