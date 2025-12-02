Packers Defeat Lions on Thanksgiving

× Expand Photo via Green Bay Packers - Facebook Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions - Thanksgiving 2025 The Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions (Nov. 27, 2025)

One of the more shocking developments of the 2025 NFL season is the ascendance of the Chicago Bears, who are currently the number one seed of the entire NFC, and the decline of the Detroit Lions, who lost to the Packers on Thursday, 31-24. Jordan Love had his best game of the season, throwing for 234 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, while taking no sacks. With the victory, the Packers completed a season sweep of the Lions.

Detroit is extremely banged up and entered the game without their best interior offensive linemen including center Graham Glasgow, without their best tight end Sam LaPorta, and without their best safety Kerby Joseph. They also lost star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to an ankle sprain during the game, and the Packers were able to weather an outstanding performance from Jameson Williams (7 catches, 144 yards, 1 TD) while limiting the rest of Detroit’s attack.

The defense may have allowed Williams some leeway, but they managed to abuse the Detroit offensive line and stymie outstanding running back Jahmyr Gibbs, holding him to just 68 yards on 20 carries. Micah Parsons had one of the best games of his career against the run, and also recorded 2.5 sacks of quarterback Jared Goff, while providing relentless pressure. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie also had what was easily his best game as a Packer, consistently getting to Gibbs in the backfield, and holding up surprisingly well in coverage.

Green Bay Faces Chicago

The Lions are now on the outside of the playoffs looking in, a full two games out of the wild card, while Green Bay will face Chicago next week for the lead in the NFC North. The Bears have completely remade themselves into a powerhouse running team under head coach Ben Johnson, the former offensive coordinator for the Lions. Chicago spent much of their offseason capital upgrading the interior offensive line and now offer a formidable one-two punch of speed back D’Andre Swift, and power back Kyle Monangai, who have combined for over 1300 yards and ten touchdowns. Last week against the Eagles the duo combined for 255 yards and two scores on a robust 40 carries, as Philadelphia was completely unable to hold up in the trenches on defense.

The Achilles’ Heel for the Bears is quarterback Caleb Williams, who acts as more of a game manager than the dynamic playmaker he was drafted to be. Green Bay has struggled against power running teams on a few occasions this year, including against the Carolina Panthers, who run a similar offense to the Bears with running backs Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will have some work to do this week to ensure history does not repeat. He will also be missing defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Detroit, as well as their best run-stopping linebacker Lukas Van Ness, who was seen in a walking boot after the game.

True Difference Maker

The Bears’ defense is also peaking at the right time as defensive backs Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon were both activated from the IL last week. When Johnson is healthy, he is one of the best corners in the league, and a true difference-maker on the field. Bears’ defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has done a nice job keeping his defense above water while they endured injuries. Now that they’re starting to recover, they are poised to move from merely average to a top 10 unit.

Chicago’s defense does rely heavily on blitzing to generate pass rush, and they are extremely reliant on generating turnovers to get stops. That may dry up against Green Bay, as Jordan Love is extremely patient when the opposing defense brings extra rushers. More importantly, the Bears’ turnover numbers are drastically skewed by games against the lower-tier quarterbacks like Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, Joe Flacco, Mason Rudolph, Tyler Huntley, and the Vikings’ quarterback of the day.

Johnson has had Matt LaFleur’s number during his tenure in the NFC North, and he isn’t afraid to repeatedly pick on an opposing weakness once he finds it, as he did with the Eagles last week. The Packer defense will need to come prepared to win in the trenches, and Jordan Love will need to be patient against an aggressive, but occasionally undisciplined defense.