Packers Destroy Bears

× Expand Photo by Keller Nienau - packers.com 29 - S Xavier McKinney and 44 - LB Zaire Franklin

The Chicago Bears entered Sunday’s contest against the Packers with a 3-1 record, having only lost in a monsoon to the Minnesota Vikings. Every one of their three wins was by at least 11 points despite losing starting quarterback Caleb Williams in week two. They feature what is statistically one of the league’s best offensive lines, and one of the league’s best defenses.

The city of Chicago was also reeling from the death of former Bears’ legend Mike Ditka who passed away this week at the age of 86. As a player for the Bears in the ‘60s, he essentially created the modern tight end position, and as the coach of the legendary 85 Bears, he brought Chicago their lone Super Bowl victory. The Bears had every reason to play inspired football against their longtime rivals. Instead, the Packers completely took them apart.

Jordan Love was brilliant behind a new-look offensive line with Laken Tomlinson and Travis Glover stepping in at guard and providing time to hit several big plays down the field. Love was 25/31 for 367 yards and two touchdowns on the day, while only taking two sacks. It was easily his best performance of the year. The duo of Matthew Golden and Christian Watson were unstoppable in the deep secondary as each caught six passes for over 120 yards, with Watson chipping in two touchdowns. Love’s second touchdown to Watson traveled 66.9 yards in the air, the third longest touchdown throw since the NFL’s NextGenStats tools began tracking air yards in 2016. The Packer run game is still stuck in neutral, but Marshawn Lloyd did cash in with two touchdown runs to finish off important drives.

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Personal Animosity

The Packers have given up double-digit leads several times this year, but Matt LaFleur was not going to allow that to happen this week as Jordan Love was still throwing bombs to Matthew Golden up 23-7, which is an encouraging sign. Bears’ head coach Ben Johnson previously stated his intention to lead the NFL in scoring this year, and that stated aggressiveness, and some personal animosity between the two coaches, pushed LaFleur to pour it on.

The defense was just as impressive, especially considering they lost linebacker Edgerrin Cooper for the season with an Achilles tear last week. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon called an aggressive game plan designed to put pressure on backup quarterbacks Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum, while also quickly filling gaps on run defense. The Bears were missing power back Kyle Monangai, but his backups managed just 60 yards on 20 carries.

Cooper’s backup, Ty’Ron Hopper managed one of Green Bay’s three interceptions on the day, picking Case Keenum in the Green Bay end zone and ending any potential comeback. Star safety Xavier McKinney managed to pick Tyson Bagent twice, the last of which resulted in Bagent being benched. Devonte Wyatt managed two sacks while providing a constant disruptive presence on the defensive line, but the most impressive player on the field may have been rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton. DDS recorded a sack, a pass defended, a fumble recovery, two tackles for loss, and two QB hits in a breakout performance. He was absolutely everywhere, and if he can play like this regularly, he would be the perfect complement to Micah Parsons upon his return.

Almost a Resounding Win

There were two unfortunate developments for the Packers in what was otherwise a resounding win. The first was the play of kicker Trey Smack, who missed two field goals and an extra point on the day. While it was quite windy, and Bears kicker Cairo Santos also missed a short field goal, Smack appeared to be having difficulty with his mechanics. Hopefully it was merely a one-week glitch, and he returns to form shortly. He is a rookie, and rookies sometimes struggle.

The second was a devastating injury to defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, who tore his Achilles in the final minute of the game with the victory already well in hand. Hargrave is the second key defensive player the Packers have lost to an Achilles in two weeks, and Hargrave will miss all of this season and likely some of next season as well. This leaves the Packers thin on the defensive line and could open more playing time for rookie Chris McClellan.

The Packers face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football next week. Dallas has underperformed with a 2-3 record, and they are coming off an upset loss to the Tamp Bay Bucs and backup quarterback Jalon Daniels. The Dallas defense has been their major issue, and the Packers should be able to maintain their offensive momentum for at least one more week.