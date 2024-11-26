Packers Face a Short Week After a Solid Win

× Expand Photo by Emma Pravecek - packers.com Romeo Doubs vs the 49ers, November 24, 2024 Romeo Doubs vs the 49ers, November 24, 2024

If the Packers have a rival outside of the division, it’s the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay has fallen to the 49ers in the 2023 playoffs, the 2021 playoffs, and the 2019 playoffs, and just generally seem to be a thorn in their side. On Sunday, the 49ers were fighting for their playoff lives, but also extremely undermanned with several key injuries, most importantly to tackle Trent Williams and quarterback Brock Purdy. Without Purdy, backup Brandon Allen got the call, and like most backup quarterbacks, he was unable to do anything against the Green Bay defense.

The Packers were also merciless in picking on San Francisco’s major defensive weakness: stopping the run. With a healthy Jordan Love finally able to play under center, Matt LaFleur was comfortable implementing the same creative run game we saw when Malik Willis subbed for an injured Love earlier this season, and the result was a 177-yard rushing performance, led by Josh Jacobs 106 yards and three touchdowns. Jacobs also forced 14 missed tackles during the game, the highest total for any running back in football this season. Jacobs is now second in the NFL to only Derrick Henry, with 510 yards after contact on the season. He has been an incredible addition to the team in the wake of losing Aaron Jones.

Jordan Love wasn’t spectacular completing 13 of 23 passes for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns, but he did play a clean game, with no interceptions, and no fumbles. Mistakes were the only hope for the 49ers, and Love did not make any. Love was also victimized by key drops from Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, the latter of which would have been an easy 49-yard touchdown catch. Love has had his issues this season, but his receivers have dropped 9.9% of their targets compared to a league average of 4.6%. Drops are the single biggest issue holding this offense back.

Continued Improvement

On the defensive side, Xavier McKinney recorded his seventh interception of the season, picking Allen with six minutes remaining in the third and returning it forty-eight yards. Josh Jacobs would eventually punch it in from one yard out, ending the competitive portion of the game. Rashan Gary also recorded a sack and continues to improve week after week.

The Packers do not have much time to celebrate as they face the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night. The Dolphins have had a rough season due to an early concussion suffered by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but unlike the 49ers, they are as healthy as they have been all season, and they’ve been on a roll.

On Sunday, the Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 34-15 behind four touchdown passes from Tagovailoa. Star receiver Jaylen Waddle was unstoppable, catching 8 of 9 targets for 144 yards and a score. Miami led the AFC in points scored a year ago, and the offense sprung back to life once Tua returned in Week 8, eclipsing 23 points in every game since then. Of particular concern for the Packers, new tight end Jonnu Smith has become their most trusted receiver, and while the Packer defense has generally been solid, due to instability at safety and poor inside linebacker play, they have struggled to stop opposing tight ends. In fact, despite playing with a backup quarterback, San Francisco’s George Kittle caught all six of his targets for 82 yards and a score on Sunday in his first game back from injury. Smith will be a difficult matchup.

The Dolphins have the fastest group of skill position players in the league between Waddle and Tyreek Hill at receiver, De’Von Achane at running back, and Smith at tight end, and the discipline of the Green Bay defense will be tested. One slip against Miami can turn a routine check down into an Achane touchdown. The Packer pass rush will also need to be at their best as the real key to stopping the Dolphins’ offense is to pressure Tagovailoa and force him to throw off-platform. While he is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league, he doesn’t throw particularly hard, and he is prone to throw picks when he becomes flustered. If you do not pressure Tua, he is capable of picking the Packers apart, and Rashan Gary will have to be at his best if they Packers hope to come away with a win.