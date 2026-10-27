Packers Fall to Lions Late

× Expand Photo via Green Bay Packers - Facebook Evan Williams tackles Jahmyr Gibbs - Packers vs Lions 2026 Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Oct. 25, 2026)

If the Green Bay Packers were just getting outplayed and outclassed by their opponents, that would be one thing. Every team goes through an era where they need to rebuild their talent base, or revamp their coaching staff, and while losing is never pleasant, those losses make sense.

The Packers lost to the Lions on Sunday by score of 20-17, and had they managed to execute properly on any number of basic plays, they would have easily won the game. Of note, kicker Trey Smack missed two chip shot field goals (one was blocked) which would have been the difference of the game. Green Bay pass catchers also dropped at least four Jordan Love passes (Tucker Kraft and Josh Jacobs with one each, and Matthew Golden with two), all of which would have resulted in huge gains or touchdowns.

Drops have plagued Packer receivers since Davante Adams left, regardless of who the receivers actually are, and Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft are currently in the top three in the league, and beyond the drops themselves, the unit has struggled to make contested catches at anything like a league average rate. Jordan Love is statistically one of the worst quarterbacks in football this year, but he would rank among the best with a league average drop rate helping him out. Golden finished with just 39 yards on a robust 12 targets.

Josh Jacobs returned to the lineup after being removed from the Commissioner’s Exempt List as he was facing battery charges. While Jacobs was an improvement over Marshawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson, he still only averaged 3.3 yards per carry over his 11 carries, though he was effective in the passing game when he managed to hold onto the ball.

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The defense played well enough, forcing three fumbles and stopping the Lions on both of their fourth down attempts. Brandon Cisse was excellent at corner when in coverage on Amon-Ra St. Brown, recording two passes defended. Cisse also had a brilliant interception taken away by an incorrect pass interference call from Alex Moore’s officiating crew, which was a problem all game long.

The Officials

While the Packers did themselves no favors via all of their dropped passes, this game was marred by poor officiating and it’s impossible not to discuss it, because the players are discussing it. After the game, star safety Xavier McKinney told reporters the game was “for sure” stolen from the Packers, and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt openly complained about being flagged for a late hit when the officials admitted to never blowing a whistle.

On the play in question in the middle of the third quarter, St. Brown was tackled but fell entirely on top of a Packer defender without his knees ever clearly hitting the ground. Wyatt and St. Brown continued to play and inadvertently knocked over an official, who had stopped officiating despite never officially ending the play. That official flagged Wyatt from his back, awarding Detroit fifteen yards and a first down.

High Leverage Penalties

After that play, the Packers suffered several high leverage penalties that were so questionable they drew criticism from announcer Tom Brady, who is also a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and contractually prohibited from criticizing the league. Brandon Cisse has his interception taken away a few plays later. Brenton Cox was flagged for the first of his two unnecessary roughness penalties after very lightly tapping Jared Goff after a throw, giving the Lions an automatic first down on third and ten. Shortly thereafter, Jordan Love was hit with an intentional grounding penalty turning second and ten into second and 21, despite the fact that Tucker Kraft was clearly the intended receiver, and the Lions not being flagged on a nearly identical play earlier.

On their next offensive drive, Anthony Belton was flagged for the game’s only non-special teams holding penalty on a play that appeared completely routine. And with just three minutes remaining, Karl Brooks was hit with his second roughing penalty for delivering a perfect form tackle with no head-to-head contact as Goff was throwing the ball.

And to add insult to injury (literally), with two minutes remaining, the Lions managed to end the game by luring Karl Brooks offside on a third and five. They all then proceeded, in unison, to dance around while pointing at Brooks. Last week Packer receiver Matthew Golden was flagged for taunting and subsequently fined for a very minor muscle flex after a big completion. This coordinated and focused taunting drew nothing.

If you remove penalties like false starts and only focus on judgement calls, the Packers have lost the most value in the entire league in Win Expectancy Added at -82.6% meaning on just these penalties, officials have cost the team almost a full win compared to an average team. The Vikings lead the league on the other end of the ledger, having gained over a win and a quarter.

I don’t think the Packers deserved to win this game, but the number of penalties, and important penalties in every game is making it impossible to tell who deserved to win. This is getting to be a larger problem for the NFL now that their own announcers and rules experts are making it a part of their broadcasts. It also made much of yesterday’s context unwatchable from an entertainment standpoint. NFL fans will put up with a lot, but even they have their limits.