Packers Hold Off Tampa

× Expand Photo by Keller Nienau - packers.com 10 - QB Jordan Love

An ugly win is still a win and if nothing else, the Packers find themselves very much still alive at 2-2 after holding on for a 17-14 victory against the Buccaneers. They also played what was easily their best offensive line game of the season, allowing zero sacks of Jordan Love and opening some big holes for the running backs. Unfortunately, the team was still plagued by penalties, sloppy ball control, and far too many dropped passes.

Jordan Love threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns making excellent use of the quick passing game and relying on his receivers to generate yards after the catch. Tight end Tucker Kraft still looks to be recovering from his ACL tear of a year ago, but he managed six yards per catch after the catch on Sunday including a score. Christian Watson added 47 yards on three catches, while Matthew Golden chipped in 21 yards and a short touchdown in the second quarter.

While the offense played at a base level of competence, there were still far too many drive-killing mistakes, especially in the running game. Both Kaleb Johnson (8 carries, 42 yards) and Chris Brooks (4 carries, 30 yards) averaged over four yards per carry, but Johnson fumbled on first and goal from the Tampa three-yard line to keep the Bucs momentarily in the game. Marshawn Lloyd continues to be a disaster gaining just 13 yards on 7 carries including a fumble, though he did catch all five of his targets for 36 yards.

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Penalty Yards

Green Bay also, once again, led the game in penalty yards as they were flagged 10 times for 68 yards versus just 4 for 17 for the Bucs. Many of those penalties are basic formation and false start issues that should have been ironed out by now. In fact, had the Packers not converted all three of their fourth down attempts, they probably lose this game.

The Buccaneers started undrafted rookie free agent Jalon Daniels at quarterback in place of the injured Baker Mayfield, and they did a nice job scheming him easy throws. Daniels was never much of a passer even in college at Kansas, but he is extremely fast and managed to convert several key first downs on the ground, finishing with 55 yards on eight carries. When forced to improvise it was a different story, as the Packer defense managed a pair of interceptions, and three sacks against the young quarterback.

Evan Williams continued his star turn with two passes defended, a first quarter interception, and a game-clinching sack with just under two minutes in the game. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was just as impressive recording nine tackles, a sack, and an interception at the end of the first half that prevented a field goal attempt at minimum. Unfortunately, Cooper suffered a torn Achilles midway through the third quarter on a non-contact play and will miss the rest of the 2026 season. Isaiah McDuffie stepped in for Cooper, but Cooper is a unique talent, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will have a lot of work to do to cover his loss.

Off-Ball Linebacker

Cooper is a rare breed of off-ball linebacker who excels in coverage, in run support, and as a blitzer. His versatility allowed the Packers to remain strong against run heavy and pass heavy looks, and going forward, the team may need to resort to dime concepts more often. Zaire Franklin, Green Bay’s other starting linebacker, is more of a downhill thumper who worked well when paired with Cooper but struggled when paired with McDuffie.

The Packers face the Bears next Sunday without starting quarterback Caleb Williams who suffered a hamstring injury in week two. Tyson Bagent will get the start, but so far it hasn’t mattered who the quarterback is in Chicago. Outside of a bad weather game against the elite Vikings’ defense, the Bears have had no trouble moving the ball behind one of the league’s better offensive lines.

Bears’ head coach Ben Johnson has expressed antipathy for Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur and has also stated his goal this season is to lead the league in points scored. Johnson is a merciless play caller who will pick out a weakness and repeatedly attack it until you stop it. Two weeks ago, the Packers allowed 242 rushing yards to the Atlanta Falcons, led by Bijan Robinson. The Bears do not have any running backs with Robinson’s talent, but they have a much better line, and as a unit, they are every bit as good at running the ball. Green Bay will need to be prepared in the trenches, or this game will look a lot like the embarrassment against the Falcons.