Packers Likely to Contend While Rebuilding

× Expand Photo by Evan Siegle - packers.com Jordan Love v. Seahawks, preseason August 27, 2023 Jordan Love in the Seahawks preseason game, August 27, 2023

While the Packers will be rebuilding in 2023 behind new quarterback Jordan Love and a strong youth movement, there is a good chance this team contends immediately in a weakened division.

It’s hard to imagine how preseason could have gone better. The Packers avoided major injuries, their rookies and young players almost uniformly exceeded expectations, and they even saw Rashan Gary activated. Jordan Love wasn’t perfect in his substantial preseason work, but he was very good, almost always making the correct reads, and not shying away from spreading the ball around. Love still has occasionally accuracy issues as his mechanics can desert him, but he looked like a savvy veteran entering his fourth season, and not a first year starter taking over for a legend.

Of the receivers, Romeo Doubs had a phenomenal preseason, and seems primed for a breakout as the second option across from Christian Watson, however the biggest surprise was undrafted free agent Malik Heath. Heath was one of the single best receivers in college football last year, but his lackluster combine scores, and questions about his speed had him falling off draft boards. Heath found his way to Green Bay where he made the most of his opportunity, leading the team in most receiving categories, and catching nearly every ball thrown his way, even in traffic. Heath is a big body, an excellent blocker, and could easily fill the role vacated by Allen Lazard.

Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave also flashed his elite speed, getting open downfield, and creating yards after the catch, while exceeding expectations as a blocker. His blocking should keep him on the field as part of one of the league’s best lines. The Packers’ offensive line has been a model of consistency in the Matt LaFleur era, and should provide Love with ample time to target his new weapons. In addition, the Green Bay rushing attack is still a dominant force led by Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Undrafted free agent Emmanuel Wilson also turned heads during camp, but he will likely find himself on the practice squad.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The big issue for the Packers during the Rodgers era was their defense, and with incumbent defensive coordinator Joe Barry returning after another sub-par season, it’s hard to be too optimistic, however if some of the younger Packers can carry over impressive preseason performances into the regular season, talent may win out over scheme. Seventh round corner Carrington Valentine was one of the stars of camp, locking down every receiver he faced, both outside and in the slot. If he can carry this level of play into the regular season, the Packers will have one of the deepest cornerback rooms in the league.

Fearsome Foursome

With Rashan Gary starting camp on the PUP list and Preston Wilson exiting his prime, the edge position was a huge question this offseason. That question has been answered, and the Packers now feature one of football’s most fearsome pass rushing units. The star of camp was second year linebacker JJ Enagbare, who finished the preseason as the highest graded defensive player in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. Enagbare was an unusual college prospect, who put up elite pressure numbers despite middling athleticism. After a year of work in an NFL training facility, it appears the Enagbare’s physical tools now match his advanced technique.

The Packers also drafted Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness in the first round, and while he lacked consistency in his first professional action, he flashed the power that made him a great college player, and more importantly, was impressive against the run. Undrafted free agent Brenton Cox was also a surprise, generating consistent pressure against first and second stringers. The icing on the cake was the return of Gary, who was activated from the PUP list after tearing his ACL last season, and may be ready to go as soon as week 1.

Finally, the Packers have two new specialists in kicker Anders Carlson and punter Daniel Whelan. Carlson was a 6th round draft pick and is the brother of accomplished NFL kicker Daniel Carlson. He struggled with accuracy in camp, but he has outstanding leg strength, and hit several 50 yarders in game action. The team also decided to go with Daniel Whelan at punter, replacing veteran Pat O’Donnell. Whelan hails from Enniskerry, Ireland, and garnered the attention of the Packers by excelling with the XFL’s DC Defenders.

The NFC North is one of the weakest divisions in football, and while the Packers are clearly going with every young player they can, building for the future instead of relying on veterans who won’t be around for the next major championship run. That said, they have so much talent, and run such a youth-friendly scheme, they almost can’t help but contend. While the Lions are fairly viewed as the favorites, the Vikings and Bears are still in the early stages of true rebuilds. The Packers did an outstanding job of restocking key positions, acquiring draft picks, and tailoring their offense to their new quarterback. It’s difficult to contend while rebuilding, but this team has a great chance to make it happen.