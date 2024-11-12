Packers Will Face a New Look Bears

× Expand Chicago Bears logo

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears lost to the New England Patriots, 19-3. The Patriots were 2-7 entering the game, and like the Bears, they were starting a rookie quarterback. Unlike the Bears, the Patriots are in the middle of a complete rebuild, and have no expectations for this season. They are one of the least talented teams in the league after trading many of their defensive stalwarts for draft picks in the offseason. However, the Patriots have managed their rebuild with patience, easing Drake Maye into the offense after starting the season with veteran Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, and letting their young players work through growing pains.

The Patriots’ defense started to gel over the last four weeks, and against an injured, poorly coached Bears’ offensive line, they recorded nine sacks of quarterback Caleb Williams. This was the second consecutive pummeling that Williams endured, as the previous week, the Arizona Cardinals got to him six times. One thing we know definitively about rookie quarterback development is that taking hits is just about the worst thing that can happen.

Rookie quarterbacks are supposed to be learning about the speed of the professional game, and a constant pass rush instills poor habits, in addition to just plain hurting. Only two quarterbacks have been sacked on a higher percentage of their drop backs this year; Tennessee’s Will Levis, who just returned from an injured shoulder, and Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, who is out for the year.

Shakeup at the Bears

The Bears were not happy with the offense in general, and the treatment of their young quarterback in particular, and so they fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday morning. He will be replaced on an interim basis by former Carolina offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. According to Chicago radio host Marc Silverman, several players were also calling for Caleb Williams to be benched in favor of backup Tyson Bagent, and so this saga is far from over.

The Packers face the Bears this week with the benefit of their bye behind them and should be able to capitalize on the chaos in Chicago, even if the Bears get a small bounce from their new offensive coordinator. When the Packers have the ball, the secret is to attack where the Bears are weak, because no team has as large a difference between the efficiency of their pass and run defenses. They still boast an elite pass defense and will pose a tough test for Jordan Love when the Packers are forced to throw. Fortunately, their run defense is atrocious, and Josh Jacobs, and every other Packer running back, should have a huge game on the ground.

Even through the air, you can be successful if you’re smart about picking your targets. The Bears give up the fewest yards in football to opposing number one receivers, and the Packers’ depth at the position should serve them well. One of Christian Watson or Romeo Doubs should optimally be a decoy, used to take the outstanding Jaylon Johnson away from the action, opening up the interior for Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft. Johnson is outstanding, but here is a significant drop off in the secondary after him.

Defensive Side

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bears will have only a limited time to fix any issues caused by Waldron and install new concepts. Their poor offensive line will also continue to be an issue, and so Packer defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley should expect a switch to a basic short passing game that doesn’t expose Caleb Williams to big hits. If Green Bay can force second and third and long situations, they can do what everyone else has done to Williams and come after him. Early down tackling will be of supreme importance. Green Bay hasn’t been the best in this regard, but getting healthier, including the possible return of safety Evan Williams, could make a significant difference. The Chicago offense hasn’t scored over 15 points since week six, and hopefully the Packers won’t allow them to recover now.

The last time the Packers played they lost to Detroit in a rainy slop-fest at Lambeau Field, but this week the weather looks to be perfect for football in Soldier. The forecast currently calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 56, and most importantly, no precipitation. The Packers could use a normal game, against a familiar foe in standard conditions to help them get their sea legs back after an unusual first half of the season filled with injuries to their quarterback, international travel, and poor weather. The Packers are 6-3 and in a good spot for a playoff run. This is the perfect place to start things off, if they can blow out a bad, dysfunctional team.