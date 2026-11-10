Packers Win Most Complete Game of the Season

× Expand Photo via Green Bay Packers - Facebook Matthew Golden and Savion Williams - Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers wide receivers Matthew Golden and Savion Williams celebrate during a game against the New England Patriots (Nov. 8, 2026).

The Packer offense has shown flashes of a performance like this throughout the season, only to be undone by drops, penalties, poor kicking, and general sloppiness. On Sunday against the defending AFC Champions, everything came together, resulting in the most dominant offensive performance by this team in years. The Packers whipped the Patriots 45-27 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score would indicate.

The Patriots rely primarily on man-to-man coverage anchored by a fierce pass rush, and the play of corner Christian Gonzalez. Last year New England had one of the best defenses in the league, but this year, Gonzalez, among others, has been injured, and the defense has been extremely susceptible to big plays. The Packers have been one of the best teams at generating big plays, and when the dust had settled, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, along with Jordan Love, posted one of the greatest big-play performances in league this year.

By halftime, Love had already hit on six plays of 20 yards or more, his second such game of the season. All other quarterbacks have done so zero times. Matthew Golden leads the league in drops, but on Sunday he caught all 10 of his targets for 164 yards and a score. Golden is one of only eight players in NFL history to gain at least 150 yards on at least 10 targets while catching every single target in a game.

One-Handed Catches

Christian Watson was debatably even better reeling in seven of eight targets for 171 yards and a score, including one of the best one-handed catches you will ever see. Watson and Golden were incredible downfield with their footwork and burst, and while not every Love pass was perfect, he gave the duo a chance every time. This was the first time two Packer receivers each gained 150 yards or more in a game since 2004 when Donald Driver and Javon Walker accomplished the feat.

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The run game continues to struggle, and likely will all season, however Kaleb Johnson’s 14 carry, 68-yard effort was at least passable, and certainly better than any other recent performance by a Packer running back. Johnson did gain 34 of those 68 yards on one carry, but he also managed a two-yard touchdown run, and did a nice job finishing off runs downhill. Josh Jacobs was once again terrible (four yards on five carries) and appears to be out of shape. He broke a finger during the game and will miss at least a few weeks as a result. On the plus side, Chris Brooks is almost ready to return from IR, and he has easily been the best running back on the team so far.

Like the offense, the defense also had a banner day, harassing Drake Maye into three interceptions (two by safety Xavier McKinney, the other by safety Evan Williams) and sacking him three times. Maye was unusually panicky in the pocket, and without top targets Romeo Doubs and AJ Brown, he simply wasn’t able to move the ball consistently. Green Bay’s run defense did struggle slightly, allowing 91 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries between Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner, but they enjoyed such a substantial lead that it did not ultimately matter.

Four of Four

The Packers didn’t have any drops, and rookie kicker Trey Smack also didn’t miss any kicks for the first time since the Dallas game on October 18. Smack was four of four on PATs while also knocking through field goals of 38, 41 and 51 yards. More importantly, his mechanics were much cleaner, and he seems to have worked out an issue he was having with his plant foot.

Green Bay has a rematch against the Minnesota Vikings in Lambeau next weekend with the Vikings having suffered a 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. In their last meeting, the Packers’ offensive line was a shell of itself, and the aggressive Vikings’ defense dominated as a result, winning 39-22. The current Vikings still feature a fierce defense; however their offense has fallen apart, and there is a good chance that third string quarterback Max Brosmer gets the start, which will not help matters.

That said, the NFL trade deadline is this Tuesday, the Vikings know that they are in desperate need of a quarterback, and former Viking quarterback Kirk Cousins may be available from the Las Vegas Raiders. If the Vikings do not add anyone, the Packers will be prohibitive favorites, but if they can pull off a deal for Cousins (or some other reasonably competent quarterback, perhaps Geno Smith), the Vikings become much more formidable.