Pettine Shows Progress While McCarthy Returns to His Old Ways

While the Packer defense hasn’t put up spectacular numbers this season, they have shown real signs of progress. Against Buffalo, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and his charges let us all know exactly what they think of inexperienced (and likely bad) quarterbacks. Buffalo rookie Josh Allen was coming off of a 27-6 victory over the Vikings the week before, but in truth he played poorly in that game, executing a simple, conservative game plan reasonably well, but nothing more. Allen’s weaknesses were clear as he was fine on one-read plays but struggled when he was forced to go through his progressions. The Packers were extremely aggressive and effective pressuring Allen, making him very uncomfortable in the pocket, and forcing numerous poor throws.

Pettine’s defense worked because it dictated the game. Beating blitzes is about making quick decisions and seeing the field while under duress. Allen, at this point in his career, has no ability to do that. The Packer secondary feasted on Allen, recognizing that there would be several chances for turnovers, and pouncing on every opportunity. Even the usually passive Ha Ha Clinton-Dix made what is easily his most aggressive interception ever.

The Packer defense pitched a shutout for the first time in eight years, and while the Bills’ atrocious offense played a big part in that, this performance was a nice building block. The Packers signed former Washington corner Bashaud Breeland before the game and while he didn’t suit up, it’s nice to see the front office recognizing weaknesses on defense, and taking steps to address them.

Pettine’s blitz packages have been extremely effective and the more he can use them, the better they will be. When the defense struggles, it’s on first and second down as they have a habit of getting themselves into situations where a blitz simply won’t work. They’re not perfect, but if Pettine gets you in 3rd and 6 or worse, you are in trouble. It’s a breath of fresh air after the Capers era.

McCarthy

Oh, but the offense. Twenty-two points may not seem that bad, but the defense put the offense into good situation after good situation, and the offense repeatedly squandered opportunities to blow this game wide open. The passing plays McCarthy actually called were fine, and on the second Packer drive, a beautiful string of play calling highlighted by a 43-yard wheel route to Ty Montgomery, I had high hopes for the rest of the game, but McCarthy would return to his old ways repeatedly.

The biggest consistent problem with McCarthy’s game planning is running on 2nd and long (or occasionally, 3rd and long). Doing so is almost always a waste of down and destined to create a do-or-die situation on 3rd down. More often than not, calling a run in this situation is no better than a turnover. The most inexcusable came on the first drive of the game when McCarthy called for a run to Jamaal Williams on 3rd and 11, just outside of field goal range.

Calling a run in this situation, with the least explosive back on the team essentially eliminates the possibility of picking up the first down, and as it turns out, it’s not even as likely as a pass to get the team into field goal range. Even if it had, 52 yards field goals are no sure thing, and while Crosby is one of the best in the game, McCarthy has a bad habit of treating long attempts as sure things of late

The other bizarre problem with McCarthy is his unwillingness to use his best players. Aaron Jones is by far the best running back on the team, especially as his pass blocking has drastically improved, but Williams is still seeing equal time, and Ty Montgomery is still drawing carries as well. It’s fine to have a split as Jones can’t and shouldn’t play every down, but the split should lean heavily towards the best, and most talented back.

Tight end Lance Kendricks also continues to play over both Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan, despite crucial mistakes in every game. Lewis is a matchup nightmare because of his blocking ability, while Kendricks’ blocking is often inept. Despite this fact, Kendricks has often been called upon to line up as an h-back and lead block. It makes no sense, and McCarthy would do himself a lot of favors if he simply played the right guys.

Aaron Rodgers was also uncharacteristically sloppy, missing on several easy throws to wide open receivers.

Part of this may simply be rust as he hasn’t practiced in a while, but it’s still worth keeping an eye on. It’s likely that he will round into form, but he’s no longer young, he’s consistently dinged up, and we shouldn’t mistake decline for rust.

If Aaron Rodgers is going to bounce back, he’ll have a good chance to do it next week against a struggling Detroit defense. While cornerback Darius Slay is enjoying a fantastic season, and the Lions were able to hold the potent New England offense in check, they have been a disappointment for the most part. Former Patriot defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was supposed to bring instant improvement to the defensive side of the ball, but so far it’s been the same old Lions.