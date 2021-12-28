Rasul Douglas Saves the Day for Green Bay

× Expand Photo Credit: Evan Siegle, Packers.com

The Cleveland Browns gave the Packers everything they could handle for Christmas, running for a ridiculous 8 per carry, and stymying Aaron Rodgers and the offense for much of the second half. Fortunately, Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield was picked off four times, including twice by Rasul Douglas, which allowed the Packers to hold off a furious second half rally by Cleveland.

Cleveland set the tone on their first drive, leaning on running back Nick Chubb, who caught a 40-yard pass, and plunged in from one yard out for the games first score. The Packers couldn’t mount much of a sustained attack on their first drive, despite successfully converting a first down in their own territory. However, on the first play following a 45-yard Corey Bojorquez punt, Baker Mayfield threw his first interception to safety Darnell Savage. The Packers appeared to seize control of the game as, after a vintage 33-yard bomb to Davante Adams, Rodgers found Allen Lazard in the end zone, seizing the franchise touchdown pass record from Brett Favre, and giving the Packers a 7-6 lead.

Good things happened for Cleveland whenever they got the ball in the hands of Nick Chubb, and his 27-yard run near the end of the first quarter had Cleveland in good position to reclaim the lead, but Chandon Sullivan picked off a poorly thrown Mayfield pass intended for Jarvis Landry, ending the threat, and after another beautiful deep shot, this time to Allen Lazard, Rodgers found Davante Adams in the end zone to push the lead to 8.

Cleveland managed to cut the lead to 14-12 on a 1-yard pass from Mayfield to Harrison Bryant, (the two-point try failed), but Rasul Douglas got Mayfield for his 3rd pick of the first half, and with 12 seconds left in the half Rodgers again found Adams for a short touchdown, and a 9-point lead.

After Halftime

The second half was a completely different story as the Browns made several effective adjustments at halftime. Defensively, they managed to largely take away Davante Adams, opting to give cornerback Denzel Ward help on the star receiver, and make other receivers beat them. The Packers played into this with an overly conservative second half game plan, and an ineffective running attack that almost cost them the game. The second big adjustment was a bigger reliance on the run game, as the Packers were completely unable to stop Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson.

The Packers were held largely scoreless for the entire half, but while the Browns moved the ball, they continuously shot themselves in the foot whenever they chose to pass as Rashan Gary made several key 3rd down sacks, but with 5 minutes left in the game, they managed to get within 2 points on a touchdown to Anthony Schwartz. The Browns once again forced a quick punt from the Packers as the offense sputtered and looked to be in great shape needing only a field goal to win, but Rasul Douglas saved the day again, as he has so often this season, stepping in front of a pass intended for Donovan Peoples-Jones. Douglas received some criticism from the broadcast team for having a handful of Peoples-Jones’ jersey, but in truth it was a good no-call, as DPJ initiated contact by running into Douglas, and attempted to separate with a significant push-off. Douglas disguised the grab well and made a nice play on the ball to end the game.

While they did win the game, it was not an impressive game for Green Bay, as they almost lost despite getting four interceptions, and their run defense was exposed. The Packers control the one seed and will capture a much-needed first round bye if they can finish the season by winning out against the Vikings and Lions, but they also need to fix some key issues before they run into playoff-caliber opponents.

And it’s not as if the Vikings will be a pushover on Sunday night. Minnesota already owns a win over Green Bay and is in some ways the creator of the blueprint against the Packers. Minnesota leans heavily on their running game with Dalvin Cook, who has given Green Bay fits in his career. That, combined with high percentage throws to Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson allowed Minnesota to pile up points in their previous meeting.

Cook missed the Vikings recent loss to the Rams with Covid, as did several other crucially important players, but Cook is expected back against the Packers, and a healthy Vikings’ team is dangerous. With the Cowboys nipping at their heals for the one-seed, Green Bay can’t afford a slip-up.