× Expand Photo by kingArthur_aus - Wikimedia Commons Amyl and the Sniffers (2022) Amyl and the Sniffers at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on August 12, 2022

“It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll,” Lucinda Williams sang in her encore of the AC/DC tune the last time she played Summerfest. Yet it took fellow Aussies Amyl and the Sniffers seven short years from playing a sweaty Cactus Club gig on the south end of the Hoan Bridge to headlining the Miller Lite Oasis Stage on the bridge’s other side. During the earlier concert, “At one point, [Amy] Taylor instructed the crowd to be nice to each other, but in her next breath, stressed the importance of rowdiness.”