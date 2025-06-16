× Expand Photo via Bloodywood - Facebook Bloodywood Bloodywood

Listening to their Bloodywood's powerful multi-lingual metal in the form it currently takes, it's tough to believe the band started as a joke. But the act that formed to post remakes of Western pop and Indian bhangra to YouTube with incongruously hard sonics wound up being pioneers of a unique brand of metal. It's one that proudly flaunts the group's East Indian identity sonically and lyrically while connecting dots internationally.

Folk metal had long existed as an adaptation of other metal heads' European and Hispanic roots. But Bloodywood's infusion of piercing flute, the dhol's rattling percussion and other native sounds became a fresh take on pride in heritage. The group employs a rapper who rhymes in English (Raoul Kerr) and a more traditionally metal screamer who sticks to his subcontinent's native tongues (Jayant Bhadula). English-speaking listeners seem to merit special accommodation, however, as most of Boodywood's music videos come with subtitles in English, both for the rapping and other vocalizing.

And though they come on like the sorts of intimidating characters it would not be wise to meet in a dark alley alone, lyrics extolling a unity among humanity, decrying political corruption and seeking personal identity betray the softness of their hearts. There even remains some room for their sense of humor, as one of their numbers boasts of the wonders of Indian cuisine, the undue aggression of which makes it all the more a hoot. Bloodywood have exploded in popularity among metal heads internationally, even collaborating with bands from Japan and Brazil. But their rare presence in North America makes their Summerfest appearance a highlight for hard music lovers open to one of the scene's freshest innovators in some while. The opportunity may not present itself again any time soon.