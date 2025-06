× Expand Photo via Buffalo Nichols - buffalo-nichols.com Buffalo Nichols Buffalo Nichols

With Nickel&Rose, Carl Nichols’s music grew beyond the Americana genre. After a move to Austin, he returned to Milwaukee. For The Fatalist, his second album on Fat Possum Records, Nichols experimented with 808 programming, added samples and utilized synthesizers on some songs. It is the result of over a decade taking a DIY approach.