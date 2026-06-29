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For a long while Summerfest usually has had at least one major reggae act playing annually. Though multiple reggae artists are featured this year, one of them is among the genre's most successful ever in the nation of the music's origin.

In a career that started in his teens in the late ‘80s, Buju Banton (born Mark Anthnoy Myrie) has bested the music's most renowned international ambassador, Bob Marley, for the most #1 singles in Jamaica. Banton's second album, issued 34 years ago, became the best-selling album in the island nation's history to that time. Over a quarter-century century later, and after a 10-year prison stint for cocaine trafficking, he topped iTunes' reggae chart with his then-latest offering within minutes of its release.

Such statistics and accomplishments may speak to Banton's enduring popularity, but they're supported by a versatile talent that he has refined since his youthful toasting about gun violence and lyrics disparaging LGTBQ-identifying people. A random run through Banton's music video catalog reveals him open enough to have adapted to new jack swing and boom-bap hip-hop rhythms in blatant bids to court U.S. soul listeners, though also able to spit ferocious patois on hardcore dubby and digitized dancehall riddims.

Elsewhere throughout his history, Banton reaffirmed the kinship between punk and reggae by collaborating with Rancid and recording for Epitaph Records subsidiary Anti-; conversely, Banton has been as contemplatively folksy as Marley at his most genteel. Banton's coming to Rastafarianism at his early '90s may have figured into his mellowing with age, but a desire to remain on an even keel for the sake for his 17 children may figure into their dad's current disposition, too. With Stephen Marley—yes, one of Bob's kids—sharing the stage, Banton's show is sure to be a treat for a city that hasn't hosted much in the way of live reggae in recent years. It's a rare opportunity,