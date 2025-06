× Expand Photo via Bully - Facebook Bully Bully

Led by singer-guitarist-engineer-producer Alicia Bognanno, Nashville’s Bully balances high energy rock and roll with genuine vulnerability. Bully’s handful of albums and EPs range from Bognanno solo to trio and four-piece. Last winter’s “Atom Bomb” revels in dynamic intensity. “Coming from an analog background, it feels good to release something that I know isn't autotuned or on a grid; it's genuine and imperfect in a way that I feel suits the song best.”