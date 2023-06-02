× Expand Photo via Summerfest Cheap Trick

From playing one cent beer nights in Riverwest to sold-out shows in Budokan, Japan, Cheap Trick’s story is one of talent and perseverance, with plenty of humor and a bit of luck. Formed in the early ‘70s, Cheap Trick has stuck it out long enough to enlist children of guitarist Rick Neilsen and Robin Zander into the onstage ranks. And while many of their peers have descended into the eighth circle of classic rock, Cheap Trick has continued releasing albums that cut the mustard. The band’s live performances are as entertaining as ever. And loud. Bring earplugs, seriously.