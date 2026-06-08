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Christopher Cross—the 75-year-old singer-songwriter who won five Grammys for his 1979 self-titled debut album—is riding like the wind across North America this summer. He’ll be in the middle of a month-long tour when he lands at Summerfest, followed by another two months on the road with Toto and The Romantics.

That alone is a small miracle, considering Cross caught COVID in early 2020 and became paralyzed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which put him in the ICU for three weeks and in a wheelchair for five months. No wonder he’s been opening recent shows with his upbeat 1983 Top 15 single “All Right”: “‘Cause it’s all right, I think we’re gonna make it/I think it might just work out this time.”

Indeed, in 2026, Cross is one of yacht rock’s highest-ranking captains, whose smooth and gentle baritone-tenor continues to be heard via such playlist staples as “Sailing,” “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” “Never Be the Same” and “Think of Laura.” But the origins of his success with first single “Ride Like the Wind” might surprise you.

“I wrote the words to ‘Ride Like the Wind’ driving from Houston to Austin on acid. The next thing I know, I was out with the Eagles,” Cross said in 2024’s entertaining HBO film Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary. “But my first tour was with Bonnie Raitt, and in the middle of the tour, Bonnie came to me and said, ‘I think I should be opening for you.’”

Over the past 46 years, he has released nearly 15 albums—including a Christmas record and a live document. And while no new music appears to be forthcoming, Christopher Cross is still on the road, performing songs that makes all of us feel a little more “all right.”